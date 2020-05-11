Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Two injured in scaffolding collapse

by Erin Smith
11th May 2020 1:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE paramedics are treating two patients after scaffolding collapsed at a worksite north of Brisbane.

Paramedics, including a critical care unit, were called to Apex Drive, Kippa-Ring, at 12.11pm.

Two men have been injured after a reported scaffolding collapse at Kippa Ring. Supplied: 7 NEWS Brisbane
Two men have been injured after a reported scaffolding collapse at Kippa Ring. Supplied: 7 NEWS Brisbane

Two men were treated, their injuries are unknown.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient had been taken to Redcliffe Hospital in a stable condition.

There was no update on the second patient.

 

Originally published as Two injured in scaffolding collapse

scaffolding collapse worksite accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier denies ‘thaw’ in pay freeze promise

        premium_icon Premier denies ‘thaw’ in pay freeze promise

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has defended a public service pay freeze amid claims from the Opposition her Government was not honest about how it would work.

        Enough is enough! Snake on a boat brings trip to a stop

        premium_icon Enough is enough! Snake on a boat brings trip to a stop

        Offbeat WATCH: Slithery stowaway makes surprise appearance on couple's boat

        Bridge rebuild to close busy coastal road

        premium_icon Bridge rebuild to close busy coastal road

        News Major bridge to be replaced in $3.8 million project

        Ultimate fixer-upper a bargain for buyer with right ‘skills’

        premium_icon Ultimate fixer-upper a bargain for buyer with right ‘skills’

        Council News Property 'must go' to the highest bidder at tonight's auction