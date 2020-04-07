Menu
Health

Two mums with coronavirus give birth in QLD

Kirstin Payne
by and Kirstin Payne
7th Apr 2020 11:19 AM
CORONAVIRUS positive patients have successfully given birth under new isolation measures at the Gold Coast's leading public hospital.

It can be revealed that over the last month two women, one confirmed positive, another suspected to have the virus, gave birth with the help of the team at the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Both women who are in a stable condition and gave birth to healthy babies.

 

 

Both mums delivered healthy babies. Picture: iStock.
In order to prepare for the births, the team at the GCUH trained using number of simulations in which they were required to don personal protective equipment while delivering a baby both naturally and via caesarean.

It is understood the new mothers gave birth in the hospital's negative pressure rooms, as per infection control guidelines.

Gold Coast Health said all mothers can be assured they are in the best hands should they be required to give birth while coronavirus measures are in place.

As of Monday afternoon, 175 people have tested positive for the virus on the Gold Coast.

Originally published as Two mums with coronavirus give birth on Gold Coast

