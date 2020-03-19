Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A nurse holds swabs and a test tube kit to test people for COVID-19. Photo: AP Photo/Paul Sancya
A nurse holds swabs and a test tube kit to test people for COVID-19. Photo: AP Photo/Paul Sancya
Health

Two new coronavirus cases confirmed on Coast

Eden Boyd
19th Mar 2020 5:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Health has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus on the Sunshine Coast.

The patients are among 50 new Queensland cases announced today, raising the state total to 144.

No details were released for the two patients currently being treated on the Coast.

Contact tracing is under way for the 50 new cases.

Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

The majority of cases remain to be from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

The announcement comes after a 77-year-old woman from the Sunshine Coast who contracted the virus died in Sydney.

More Stories

coronavirus health sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New date for council election if it’s delayed by virus

        premium_icon New date for council election if it’s delayed by virus

        Politics Despite Queensland’s councils pushing ahead with the election at the end of this month regardless of the coronavirus, a new date has been flagged if polling day is...

        'This could last 18 months': New coronavirus fears

        'This could last 18 months': New coronavirus fears

        Health Aussies are being warned to prepare for the "long haul"

        Coronavirus death: Elderly woman lived in aged care home

        premium_icon Coronavirus death: Elderly woman lived in aged care home

        Health It has been confirmed the 77-year-old woman who died from COVID-19 was a resident...

        MURDER UPDATE: Woman charged as accessory

        premium_icon MURDER UPDATE: Woman charged as accessory

        News Police are still looking for a third person of interest and a car.