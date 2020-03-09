Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Two school students the latest coronavirus cases confirmed

by Stephanie Bedo and Ben Graham
9th Mar 2020 7:45 PM

 

There are fears coronavirus figures across the country will climb even further with  75 Aussies already diagnosed.

The latest are two Year 10 students at a school in Sydney's west and a Year 7 student in the north. 

There is growing worry people are not isolating themselves when sick, causing the deadly infection to spread further.

A student in Hobart went to two nightspots and to work at a hotel after he had been told to stay home while waiting for results of tests. A woman in Perth went to an orchestra concert and a Melbourne doctor treated patients while experiencing symptoms.

Now the country's peak medical body has urged politicians to step back and let Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy be the main voice of the country's response, to avoid confusion.

coronavirus editors picks school children school closures seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cyclists on track to help bushfire victims

        premium_icon Cyclists on track to help bushfire victims

        News Two triathletes will next month put their body on the line to raise money for those still affected by the catastrophic bushfires.

        Thug knocks out grandad for using a leaf blower

        premium_icon Thug knocks out grandad for using a leaf blower

        Crime Assault victim faces his attacker in court

        More seats possible for south as Premier talks growth

        premium_icon More seats possible for south as Premier talks growth

        Politics More state seats in the region’s south looms as a possibility

        ‘I feel victimised’: Woman calls on council to fix flooding

        premium_icon ‘I feel victimised’: Woman calls on council to fix flooding

        News Woman spends $150,000 to fix and prevent water damage on property