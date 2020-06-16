Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are currently responding to reports of an armed man inside a Rocky CBD business.
Police are currently responding to reports of an armed man inside a Rocky CBD business.
Breaking

UPDATE: CBD standoff with armed man ends

kaitlyn smith
16th Jun 2020 11:51 AM | Updated: 2:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE,1.30PM: A standoff near Rockhampton's old Australia Post Office on East St earlier this morning has ended peacefully.

Earlier reports confirmed a man had barricaded himself inside a bathroom on the building's upper-level around 11.30am.

It is understood he was armed with a knife and razor blades.

The man has since been transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

No injuries have been reported.

INITIAL, 11.50am: POLICE have descended on a Rockhampton CBD's business after reports a man armed with a knife and razors has been intimidating staff in the building.

It is understood the man entered the building next to Australia Post on East St around 11.30pm acting erratically and punching walls.

The suspect has been described as "quite unstable and very unpredictable."

It is believed the man has barricaded himself inside a bathroom on the building's second-level.

Police are working to ensure the building's safety for staff members inside.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

More to come.

armed man australia post east st editors picks qps
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIRUS UPDATE: Zero new cases, funerals to change

        VIRUS UPDATE: Zero new cases, funerals to change

        Health There have been no new cases of coronavirus in Queensland overnight, with the State Government moving to ease ‘heartbreaking’ restrictions on funerals.

        NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        premium_icon NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        Technology Some homes and business could be waiting until 2022 for NBN

        PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        premium_icon PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        Breaking Scott Morrison is updating Australians on the fight against COVID-19