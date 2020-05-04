Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kumbarilla Project drilling confirmed for April 2020.
Kumbarilla Project drilling confirmed for April 2020. Contributed
News

UPDATE: Phase one of Tara gas program completed

Meg Gannon
3rd May 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE final well in the Kumbarilla drilling program has reached total depth, signifying the completion of phase one of the program.

A statement form Galilee Energy revealed the phase had been completed within budget with the final well in the program, Kumbarilla Central 3 (KC3), reaching total depth of 1,073m last Saturday.

Phase 2 exploration commenced with a focus on the considerable conventional oil and gas opportunities in the Permian and Jurassic reservoirs.

The second phase of the exploration program will focus on the substantial conventional oil and gas potential at Kumbarilla.

This represents one of Galilee's primary prospectivity objectives in this permit, which was originally released by the Queensland Government as a conventional block.

Considerable technical work on the permit has been accelerated by Galilee including the reprocessing of over 675km of existing 2D seismic data within and around ATP 2043.

This work has already identified several structural leads at both the Permian and Jurassic reservoir levels along the regionally extensive Moonie-Goondiwindi Fault System (Fig 1), which also hosts the on-trend Moonie oilfield.

Savanna Rig 406 was released for mobilisation this week to the ATP 2019 Glenaras Gas Project and drilling of the pilot monitoring well.

galilee energy kumbarilla gas program

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full list: Jobs boom as Qld shares in $50m

        premium_icon Full list: Jobs boom as Qld shares in $50m

        Employment Nearly 550 jobs will be generated in Queensland as the Federal Government injects $50 million into hundreds of manufacturing projects across the country.

        One new COVID-19 case, Queensland on 'great trajectory'

        One new COVID-19 case, Queensland on 'great trajectory'

        News Queensland has recorded one new case of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours

        Premier concedes ‘hiccups’ after shock poll result

        premium_icon Premier concedes ‘hiccups’ after shock poll result

        Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk concedes COVID-19 hiccups after Newspoll result

        '0 day': No new cases for QLD in last 24 hours

        '0 day': No new cases for QLD in last 24 hours

        News Queensland has had no new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours