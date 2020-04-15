Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

US halts funding to World Health Organisation

NatalieW4
by
15th Apr 2020 8:33 AM

 

US President Donald Trump has announced America will no longer give funding to the World Health Organisation.

The unprecedented move was announced by the president a short time ago.

Mr Trump said the US would halt funding to the WHO, accusing the organisation of putting political correctness above saving lives.

"Our countries are now experiencing - look all over the world - tremendous death and economic devastation because those tasked with protecting us by being truthful and transparent failed to do so," he said.

"It would have been so easy to be truthful. And so much death has been caused by their mistakes.

"We will continue to engage with the WHO to see if it can make meaningful reforms. For the time being, we will redirect global health and directly work with others."

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 donald trump usa world health organisaton

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier to ‘smash’ virus as Easter case total revealed

        Premier to ‘smash’ virus as Easter case total revealed

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has declared she will “smash” coronavirus in Queensland but warned against complacency towards current movement restrictions.

        Danger zones: Qld suburbs where virus would hit hardest

        premium_icon Danger zones: Qld suburbs where virus would hit hardest

        News Coronavirus: Queensland suburbs most vulnerable to virus strike

        Man dead in horror head-on smash with logging truck

        premium_icon Man dead in horror head-on smash with logging truck

        Breaking A man has died following a horror head-on collision.

        ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        premium_icon ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        Health Nurses under protected in COVID-19 pandemic: claim