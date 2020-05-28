Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two women were injuried in a single-vehicle crash on the Toowoomba Bypass.
Two women were injuried in a single-vehicle crash on the Toowoomba Bypass. Bev Lacey
News

Vehicle flipped on the Toowoomba Bypass

Michael Nolan
by
28th May 2020 9:29 AM | Updated: 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO women were hospitalised after the vehicle they were travelling in flipped when it hit a concrete barrier on the Toowoomba Bypass. 

The crash occurred about 5.30pm yesterday, near the Boundary Rd intersection at Gowrie Junction.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said both women were aged in their 30s. 

One suffered an upper arm injury while the second had injuries to her shoulder and chest.

Both were transported in a stable condition to the Toowoomba Hospital.

In an unrelated incident two motorists were hospitalised in a stable condition after they crashed at the intersection of Ruthven St and South St, about 8.20pm, yesterday. 

More Stories

queensland ambulance service toowoomba bypass toowoomba traffic traffic crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I hate this dictatorship’: Hanson gives border deadline

        premium_icon ‘I hate this dictatorship’: Hanson gives border deadline

        News One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson has given Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk one day to open Queensland’s borders or face a High Court challenge.

        Virus number that will worry authorities

        Virus number that will worry authorities

        News There is one statistic that could cause concern

        Wave of emotions as Coast reacts to Sekisui green light

        premium_icon Wave of emotions as Coast reacts to Sekisui green light

        News Yaroomba community reacts after appeal against development dismissed

        $3k clearance mistake: Four-year council battle comes to end

        premium_icon $3k clearance mistake: Four-year council battle comes to end

        Council News The couple illegally cleared their property before trying to sell