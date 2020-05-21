Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ute crash
ute crash
Crime

VIDEO: Ute smashes into tree during police chase

by TESS IKONOMOU
21st May 2020 12:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Footage has emerged of a ute careering into a tree to escape a police chase in a Townsville street last night.

The car captured on CCTV, was speeding down Anchorage Circuit at Bushland Beach about 11.45pm swerves off the road directly into a tree close to parked cars in driveways.

The ute's tailgate swings off on impact and as the driver speeds away from police in pursuit.

Confused neighbours venture out onto the street to inspect the cause behind the loud noise.

Resident Tim, who asked his last name not be used, said his wife heard the bang of the crash, and came out to see a money safe door and the back of the Ute's tray lying on the road.

"I thought it was amusing, and that they must have been drinking or were out to do something stupid," he said.

"It hasn't happened in our street before, it's a fairly quiet street."

Tim said his wife's car was stolen from their home about five years ago, but the couple hadn't experienced crime since then.

"That's why we have cameras now," he said.

 

Originally published as VIDEO: Police chase in Bushland Beach street

More Stories

car chase crime police chase queensland crime

Just In

    Birth of baby planet captured

    Birth of baby planet captured
    • 21st May 2020 12:41 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Firepit fines spark debate

        premium_icon Firepit fines spark debate

        News How this backyard trend could cost you $667

        Noosa Mayor tested for coronavirus after sore throat

        premium_icon Noosa Mayor tested for coronavirus after sore throat

        News “I came down with a sore throat and bit of cough” so I had the test ...”

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        News Premier update on COVID-19 cases in Queensland

        23,000 JOBS: Opening borders to southerners ‘top priority’

        premium_icon 23,000 JOBS: Opening borders to southerners ‘top priority’

        News Coast operators desperately need the state’s borders to reopen