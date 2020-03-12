Virus ‘casts doubt’ over Beatrice’s wedding

The global coronavirus outbreak has thrown doubt over Princess Beatrice's wedding, amid fears that friends and family of her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will not be able to fly into the UK from Italy.

Mr Mozzi hails from Lombardy, the first region in Italy to be locked down due to the coronavirus. Now the entire country has been quarantined as the number of cases has grown to more than 10,000 with more than 600 deaths.

Princess Beatrice's wedding is scheduled for May 29 in London but, as health officials warned the outbreak could last for months and airlines ground more flights, it is feared many guests will be unable to attend.

The Queen had given permission for Princess Beatrice to hold her big day in the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, with a private reception at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen and Prince Philip, at Princess Eugenie’s wedding, may not attend Princess Beatrice’s nuptials. Picture: Getty Images

It has also been suggested that Mr Mozzi's buck's night could now be affected, but a date has not been revealed for that yet.

A royal insider told The Daily Telegraph: "The coronavirus has thrown a bit of a spanner in the works, reports The Sun.

"Although there is no suggestion that Italy will remain in lock down until the end of May, obviously, the whole thing does cast doubt over the guest list."

It is the latest in a string of blows to the princess who has seen her big day overshadowed by her father Prince Andrew's ties to dead paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, questioned.

More than 4000 people have been killed by coronavirus worldwide with the UK death toll at six.

The illness is particularly lethal to the elderly and it is now suspected that the outbreak could wreak havoc with the wedding's guest list.

The Queen, 93, and Duke of Edinburgh, 99, are both unlikely to attend if the deadly bug spirals out of control in the UK like it has in Italy.

- with The Sun