Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Annika Smethurst had her Canberra apartment raided in 2019 Picture Gary Ramage
Annika Smethurst had her Canberra apartment raided in 2019 Picture Gary Ramage
News

AFP used 'invalid' warrant to raid journalist’s home

by Craig Dunlop
15th Apr 2020 11:06 AM

The High Court has ruled the warrant used to search News Corp reporter Annika Smethurst's Canberra home last year was invalid.

The Court has ordered that it be quashed.

Federal police officers raiding the home back in 2019.
Federal police officers raiding the home back in 2019.

News Corp reporter Annika Smethurst had her Canberra apartment raided in 2019 over stories she wrote revealing secret plans to expand the government's spying powers.

The full bench of the High Court on Wednesday unanimously found there was not enough precision in the drafting of the warrant.

However, only two judges ordered that material seized during the search be destroyed, meaning it could still be used by police.

Annika Smethurst was awarded the Sir Keith Murdoch Award (Journalist of the Year) at the 2019 News Awards. Picture: Christian Gilles
Annika Smethurst was awarded the Sir Keith Murdoch Award (Journalist of the Year) at the 2019 News Awards. Picture: Christian Gilles

The court did not consider whether the Australian Federal Police raid infringed on implied freedom of political communication.

The AFP has been ordered to pay court costs.

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cops dish out $100K in Covid-19 fines in just 24 hours

        premium_icon Cops dish out $100K in Covid-19 fines in just 24 hours

        News Queensland police have handed out close to $100,000 in fines in a 24-hour period as people continue to Covid-19 public health directions, but a senior officer admits...

        Doctor’s warning as future plans put on hold

        premium_icon Doctor’s warning as future plans put on hold

        Health Junior doctors could be moved to COVID-19 frontline

        Premier to ‘smash’ virus as Easter case total revealed

        Premier to ‘smash’ virus as Easter case total revealed

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reveals 11 new cases overnight

        Danger zones: Qld suburbs where virus would hit hardest

        premium_icon Danger zones: Qld suburbs where virus would hit hardest

        News Coronavirus: Queensland suburbs most vulnerable to virus strike