VIDEO: Cops find $800k in drugs during routine traffic stop

A TEENAGER has been busted allegedly trafficking more than $800,000 in cannabis after a routine traffic stop at the Queensland border.

Police were conducting border checks on the Mount Lindesay Highway at Rathdowney when they stopped a Toyota HiLux re-entering Queensland about 8am yesterday.

Officers were surprised when a search uncovered two pillowcases allegedly stuffed with about 4.5 kilograms of cannabis on the back seat.

More than $800,000 worth of cannabis was seized near the Queensland border.

The pillowcases allegedly contained nine individual heat-sealed bags

The driver, a 21-year-old Arundel man, was charged with one count of drug possession and one count of drug trafficking.

The man was also issued a $1,334 infringement notice for breaching COVID-19 health directions.

A 16-year-old boy was also charged with one count of drug possession and one count of drug trafficking.

The surprise find prompted officers to raid a home in Lindesay Creek, NSW where police allegedly seized five more kg of cannabis, a hydroponics set up containing 170 cannabis plants and more than $10,000 in cash. Two gel blasters, which are illegal in NSW, were also seized.

Queensland Police also searched a Coomera residence this morning but no more items were found.

The drugs allegedly seized have a street value of more than $800,000, Detective Inspector Tod Reid from the Logan Criminal Investigation Branch said.

"Police border patrols remain ongoing and we will take quick action to disrupt any kind of criminal activity," he said.

The man was refused bail and will appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court today.

The boy will appear in the Beenleigh Children's Court on May 11.

