Crime

WATCH: BLM protester threatens cops, climbs on car

by Alexandria Utting and Kate Kyriacou
6th Jun 2020 6:09 PM
Protesters have clashed with police in Southbank this evening, with one man jumping on top of a marked police car.

The incident happened about 5pm on Grey St at Southbank as splinter groups from the Black Lives Matter protest began to break off from the rally.

The man holds on to the bullbar as police attempt to reverse away.
The man climbs on top of the cop car as friends and fellow protesters encourage him to get down.
When a police car started driving down the street, the man began sizing up to the car and banging his fists on the bonnet.

Groups of people tried to pull him back before the car began reversing, but the man aggressively pushed them away.

 

The man chased the car as it reversed before jumping on top of the bonnet and roof.

The group largely tried to encourage him to get down before he climbed down from the car and was escorted away by police.

He later ran into a public toilet before being arrested.

