Crime

Watch video of police busting campers at military facility

by Elise Williams
20th May 2020 6:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

IT WAS a bad day for three campers who were slapped with COVID-19 related fines and charged with trespassing when they used a Defence Training Area as a makeshift camping ground over the weekend.

Police officers located 14 vehicles parked in the vicinity of the Shoalwater Bay Defence grounds near Yeppoon early on Sunday morning after officers had received reports of people camping and driving dangerously at Five Rocks Beach.

Two 19-year-old men and an 18-year-old man have been issued with a Notice To Appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 19 charged with trespassing on Commonwealth Land.

Police catch a large group of campers at Five Rocks over the weekend
All three men were also each issued a fine of $1,335 for breaching the Chief Health Officer's public health direction.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Police will continue to educate and show compassion when engaging with members of the public, however, will take enforcement action if it is determined people are blatantly disregarding public health directives.

For information on restrictions during COVID-19, visit covid19.qld.gov.au.

