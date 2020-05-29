Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Watch-house cop sacked for computer hacking

by Judith Kerr
29th May 2020 10:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CIVILIAN police officer, working in a Toowoomba watch-house, has been sacked after being found guilty of hacking into computers and stealing.

The 35-year-old male assistant watch-house officer, was dismissed after a disciplinary hearing held in the past year found him guilty of misconduct.

Police said the man was from the Southern Police District, which includes Toowoomba and had been working in a watch-house.

Originally published as Watch-house cop sacked for computer hacking

hacking police stealing watchhouse

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Back to the 'good old days' as drive-in theatre returns

        premium_icon Back to the 'good old days' as drive-in theatre returns

        News From choc tops and lollies to a chock-a-block car full of friends and family, the Coast will soon be able to enjoy a drive-in movie theatre.

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Business Many of News publications will stop printing but digital to soar

        ’To drink beer with a mate’: Your reasons for opening border

        premium_icon ’To drink beer with a mate’: Your reasons for opening border

        Humour NSW residents share their most compelling reasons to open the border

        150 attend post-pandemic park party promoted on Facebook

        premium_icon 150 attend post-pandemic park party promoted on Facebook

        News Drinking, partying Year 11 and 12 students from two high schools