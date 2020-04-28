Menu
'0 day': No new cases for QLD in last 24 hours

28th Apr 2020 9:09 AM | Updated: 9:24 AM

 

QUEENSLAND has recorded zero new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

It comes as the number of tests conducted climbs beyond 100,000.

Health Minister Steven Miles said there were only 93 active cases in Queensland and only 13 in the past week.

Fourteen people remain in hospital, six in intensive care.

Ms Palaszczuk yesterday announced there had been another three cases, with a total of 1033 cases in total.

Mr Miles said they had all been acquired off a cruise ship.

On Monday, there were three new cases announced at the daily update, taking the state's total to 1033 positive cases, with more than 900 people recovered.

It comes as Education Minister Grace Grace revealed more details about how Queensland students will return to school.

And as it's been revealed the Queensland Budget will take a $4 billion hit from the COVID-19 crisis.

On the day the Queensland Budget would have been delivered, Treasurer Jackie Trad has detailed the massive whack to the state's bottom line as revenues crumble and Government shells out $4 billion on its health and business safety net.

