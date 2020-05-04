Menu
Premier confirms back to school plan, dates

by Jack McKay
4th May 2020 10:15 AM | Updated: 10:21 AM

FROM May 11, Queensland's Kindy, Prep, Year 1, 11 and 12 students will go back to school.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the government would reassess on May 15 for the rest of the grades with the intention of sending all students back on May 25.

Ms Palaszczuk said the return to classrooms was made possible by the state's low infection rates, thanking Queenslanders for the work they had done.

She said it followed extensive discussions with Education Minister Grace Grace.

It comes after three new cases in Queensland overnight with one case contracted in London, another in Los Angeles and the other on a cruise ship.

It takes the state total to 1358.

It comes after some COVID-19 restrictions were eased at the weekend, allowing people to leave their homes for recreation and non-essential shopping.

 

 

As of yesterday, there were 1355 confirmed cases in Queensland, with only 53 active.

Currently, 972 of the 1,035 confirmed cases had recently travelled overseas or had close contact with a confirmed case, such as their partner or flatmate.

A total of 115,598 tests for COVID-19 have been undertaken in Queensland, with 1,990 tests undertaken in the previous 24 hours.

 

 

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Premier updates on COVID-19 cases

