POLL DEBATE: Mayoral candidates vow CBD reviews

THE ISSUE of commercial property demand in the $430 million new Maroochydore City Centre has come up, with mayoral candidates sceptical about the potential capacity.

Don Innes said it was "apparent" there wasn't enough demand for commercial property, and he described it as a "ridiculous proposition" to propose 30 per cent of the commercial space would be retail, and then encourage the expansion of the Sunshine Plaza.

Michael Burgess said retail was set for a very difficult period, and he suggested the site would be better transformed into a low-rise, campus-like development, with businesses underneath apartments, catering to about 3000 apartments and more green space.

Mayoral candidate Chris Thompson speaks at a Sunshine Coast Daily election forum. Stuart Cumming

Chris Thompson said there was probably too much capacity at present, but noted it was a 30-year project.

He said it would be wise to reduce risk in the commercial property space, and it was timely to have a review of the project and whether the amount of green space could be increased.

Mayor Mark Jamieson was not present at tonight's forum.

UPDATE 8.45PM: TOURISM BODY GRILLED

VISIT Sunshine Coast's performance has come up for discussion during tonight's mayoral election forum.

Michael Burgess claimed the organisation did a "terrible job" in his view at marketing the region, and the Coast had to rebranded as a "place of space".

He thought a citizen's committee could "almost audit" bodies like Visit Sunshine Coast, which he said were almost entirely supported by council.

Mayoral candidate Michael Burgess speaks at a Sunshine Coast Daily election forum. Stuart Cumming

Chris Thompson said he would be inclined to go and meet with tourism industry operators to learn their views on the performance of the organisation, and undertook to do that if elected.

Don Innes said council could put the group on notice, and he felt there was an issue of the region lacking a proper identity.

He said in the current climate it was vital the region focused its marketing efforts in the southeast.

UPDATE 8.20PM: MAJOR SHIFT PROPOSED

FORMER Deputy Mayor and current mayoral hopeful Chris Thompson has proposed a major shift in the way Sunshine Coast Council meetings function.

MAYORAL CANDIDATES KICK-OFF, BUT JAMIESON A NO-SHOW:

MAYOR Mark Jamieson has not made it to the final mayoral debate, in the Daily's You Decide online election forum tonight.

Mayoral candidates Michael Burgess and Chris Thompson speak at a Sunshine Coast Daily election forum. Stuart Cumming

Candidates Chris Thompson, Michael Burgess and Don Innes, via video, have all joined us for the final showdown, before the March 28 election day.

UPDATE 7.40PM- CLOSE TIES:

CANDIDATES seeking to replace outgoing Division 10 councillor Greg Rogerson have revealed their political affiliations and preferences to close out tonight's online election forum.

Paul Monaghan confirmed he had been a Love Australia or Leave Party candidate at a Federal level, but was running as an independent candidate.

Cortney Claridge, David Law and Keith Campbell were also confirmed as independents.

Matthew Filippi said he had been an LNP member for about three years, but wasn't an endorsed candidate.

Sue Etheridge said she was an endorsed Greens candidate and had been a member of the party for 11 years.

UPDATE 7.20PM- HOW TO FIX NAMBOUR'S CBD:

THE decline of the Nambour CBD, and more importantly, how to fix it, is being fleshed out by candidates vying to be the electorate's next councillor.

Keith Campbell said introducing residential areas into the town itself could help bring life back to the town centre.

David Law said bringing accommodation mixed in with businesses in the CBD would help capitalise on the recent special entertainment precinct designation.

He said it was vital the town encouraged new start-ups into the town centre.

Cortney Claridge said mixed-use development was key to the CBD, to bring in a population.

Sue Etheridge said a facelift with new streetscaping and restoring the old facades of historic buildings would be a great place to start.

Division 10 candidates Keith Campbell, Matthew Filippi, Sue Etheridge, David Law, Cortney Claridge and Paul Monaghan speak at a Sunshine Coast Daily election forum. Stuart Cumming

She also thought there should be more done to fill in empty shops, even with social enterprises, to bring life back.

Matthew Filippi said the loss of council staff from the chambers would be a massive blow to the town, and it was up to council to try and attract another major employer to replace it.

He said action was needed to stop antisocial behaviour, and there would be no one solution, but a combination of ideas, to restore the CBD.

Paul Monaghan believed the town centre was already on the way back up, and it was up to people to get out of their cars and back into the main streets, spending money, to help encourage the revitalisation.

UPDATE 6.45PM- THE PITCH:

DIVISION 10 candidates at tonight's You Decide online council election forum have made their sales pitches, in a bid to win the hearts of voters before the March 28 Sunshine Coast Council election.

Greens candidate Sue Etheridge opened the evening, declaring it was "time for change" within the council.

Having lived on the Coast for 37 years, she said she was sick of being left out of the decision-making processes, and pledged to give locals a real say in council decisions.

David Law said he was eager to represent local people, and help stem the flow of developments.

He said he wanted the hinterland included in the regional economic development strategy, and the public transport levy actually used for public transport.

Cortney Claridge said she would bring a "diverse range" of skills to the region, and said Division 10 needed a "charismatic and strong councillor" who could win the support of councillors from around the region.

Paul Monaghan said his extensive roles with community groups had him well-prepared for life as a councillor, and he asked people not to confuse his kindness for weakness, as he was prepared to fight for funding for the hinterland.

Keith Campbell said his experience as a draftsman and meter reader had given him a great understanding of working with bureaucracies and what the region needed.

"For me the needs of the people will always come first," he said.

Former soldier Matthew Filippi said he'd dedicated his life to serving the nation, and he was eager to be a voice for the community.

Division 10 candidate Cortney Claridge speaks at a Sunshine Coast Daily election forum. Stuart Cumming

He said it was a crucial election, with a new planning scheme on the horizon, and council had to get back to making value for money decisions.

"We need transparency, especially in regards to town planning and development approvals," Mr Filippi said.

Hilary Wallace was unable to make the forum tonight, as she was at extended pre-polling.

Candidates are seeking to replace long-time Councillor Greg Rogerson, who was retiring at the upcoming election.

EARLIER:

THE final instalment of the Daily's You Decide council election forums has arrived.

Division 10 candidates seeking to replace retiring Councillor Greg Rogerson will join the four mayoral candidates for the final event.

Due to growing safety concerns around large public gatherings, the Daily made the difficult decision to restrict public access to the forums and will instead stream them live online.

From 6.30pm, the final forum will take place with Division 10 candidates to battle it out first before our second and final mayoral debate.

Incumbent Mayor Mark Jamieson is seeking a third term and is being challenged by his former deputy, Chris Thompson, as well as Michael Burgess and Donald Innes.

The Division 10 candidates include:

The mayoral candidates include:

*Incumbent