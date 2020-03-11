WATCH LIVE: Sunshine Coast mayoral, Division 4 debate

FULL CANDIDATE PROFILES HERE

UPDATE 7.10PM:

DIVISION 4 hopefuls have put their pitches forward.

Incumbent John Connolly said it not all about roads, rates and rubbish, and it was all about having a plan for the next four years.

Former Maroochy Shire Mayor Joe Natoli said residents didn't want their lifestyles "traded away" at any cost.

He said the light rail project was "light years away" and was clapped when he declared council simply had to listen to its community.

Mr Natoli said council had to stop playing dealmaker and developer, and leave that to private industry.

Julian Porter said in his time on the hustings he'd understood a near-uniform reason for why people chose to live here.

He said it was all about lifestyle, and he felt council had to get back to basics.

Long-time local Todd Forrest said residents wanted change, and felt this council ignored the community and didn't engage them in "a lot of big decisions".

"There is no more important voice than that of the residents," he said.

Former homeless man Mark Wadeson came out swinging, declaring council liked "degrading" people, especially the poor.

He said council should be implementing human rights practices in its policies, and called on people to vote for someone who represented the people and concentrated on the services they're meant to provide.

UPDATE 6.55PM:

MAYORAL challengers have had their say, with former Deputy Mayor Chris Thompson said most people he'd spoken to had told him their lifestyles were being "crushed by development" without adequate infrastructure.

Mr Thompson said he also wanted to boost Nambour's economy and the need to be a value-based organisation.

He vowed to slash secret meetings and reduce confidential sessions.

Michael Burgess claimed underdog status early, and told the crowd unemployment had actually risen, despite Cr Jamieson's claims.

Don Innes vowed to "keep the bastards honest" and said retail vacancies were one of the biggest issues facing the region.

CROWD: Punters have piled into Maroochy RSL for the Division 4 election forum. Scott Sawyer

AND WE'RE OFF:

A STRONG crowd has filed into Maroochy RSL tonight, eager to hear from their Division 4 and Sunshine Coast mayoral candidates tonight.

Incumbent Mayor Mark Jamieson is currently addressing the crowd, spruiking the halving of unemployment and 25 per cent increase in household incomes under his reign.

Faith Hambrecht had been unable to join us for the Division 4 forum due to illness.

EARLIER:

FOUR mayoral candidates and those hoping to win the highly-contested Division 4 seat will answer the tough questions at tonight's Sunshine Coast Council candidate debate.

The Sunshine Coast Daily will host the community forum at Maroochy RSL from 6.30pm, where members of the public and relevant community and business groups have submitted questions for the candidates.

Each mayoral and Division 4 candidate will be given the opportunity to introduce themselves and address their views on key issues for the region, and Daily editor Nadja Fleet will facilitate the pre-submitted questions.

The Daily will also livestream the event on this website for anyone who cannot attend.

The Sunshine Coast mayoral candidates include:

The Division 4 candidates include:

Voters head to the polls on Saturday, March 28, with early voting opening on Monday, March 16.

