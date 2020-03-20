Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Embattled financial services provider Longhou Capital Markets has had its licence suspended after falling into voluntary administration last month.
Embattled financial services provider Longhou Capital Markets has had its licence suspended after falling into voluntary administration last month.
Business

Watchdog suspends licence of embattled financial firm

by Anthony Marx
20th Mar 2020 7:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE corporate watchdog has suspended the financial services licence of an embattled Gold Coast firm for three months.

ASIC announced late Friday that it had pulled the pin on financial services provider Longhou Capital Markets Pty Ltd.

The company, formerly known as Avestra Capital and AG Capital Markets, is based at Varsity Lakes and fell into voluntary administration last month.

Longhou had 18 authorised representatives providing financial services and products on its behalf, including securities and derivatives.

The suspension of Longhou's licence means that these authorised representatives must immediately cease providing financial services on the company's behalf.

Corporate records show the firm's sole director is Shengwu Tong. He could not be reached for comment.

Originally published as Watchdog suspends licence of embattled financial firm

asic business longhou capital markets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        premium_icon COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        Health An adviser to Scott Morrison says travel bans and social distancing will stay until October, with predictions we'll have two million cases by Anzac Day.

        Beauty therapist slaps groover at Elton concert

        premium_icon Beauty therapist slaps groover at Elton concert

        Offbeat Woman hit a fellow concert goer twice for dancing

        Camper numbers cut at popular Teewah campsite

        premium_icon Camper numbers cut at popular Teewah campsite

        News Tourist operator calls state’s decision ‘kneejerk’

        Mayor leaves floor to challengers as runway issue bites

        premium_icon Mayor leaves floor to challengers as runway issue bites

        Council News Mayoral candidates square off on the key issue of new runway