‘We can’t wait’: Broncos star’s baby news

by Sophie Chirgwin
14th Jun 2020 8:32 PM
BRISBANE Broncos halfback Brodie Croft has announced he and partner Safina Bux are expecting a baby boy.

The pair looked like proud parents-to-be in a picture Croft shared on Instagram with Bux, holding a picture of the ultrasound.

"We cannot wait for December to meet you little man," he wrote in the caption.

Bux also shared three images with the caption: "Baking the little love of our life with the absolute love of my life".

The loved-up couple met three years ago during a night out in Melbourne when Bux - originally from the UK - was visiting her cousin.

Bux told The Courier-Mail earlier this year it was Croft's maturity and down-to-earth nature that attracted her to him.

"I'd lost a couple of friends at this bar and he was helping me. I remember thinking 'this guy is really nice'. But I was living in Sydney. We swapped numbers and stayed in touch," she said.

When she was transferred to Melbourne for work, the pair began dating and Bux said it was within their first few dates that she knew she wanted to be with him long-term.

"Brodie is a very mature and level headed guy. He has a lot of traditional values as a person. That's what really attracted me to him," she said.

"I initially only planned to come out here (from the UK) for a couple of months but ended up staying for a lot longer and now the plan is to be here forever with Brodie."

Bux moved with Croft to Brisbane where he was recruited for the Brisbane Broncos earlier this year.

