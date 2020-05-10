Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne to fight against the lockdown
Protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne to fight against the lockdown
News

'We don't consent': Dramatic scenes at anti-lockdown protest

by Stephanie Bedo
10th May 2020 2:31 PM

Anti-lockdown and anti-vax protesters have caused chaos in Melbourne today.

Police have been forced to detain several people at Parliament House as they chant, "arrest Bill Gates".

The protesters believe coronavirus is a conspiracy and connected to 5G, and they're against vaccinations and lockdown restrictions.

coronaviruspromo

 

One woman, who claims to be a teacher, said she had evidence the virus was created in the 70s.

Police officers detain a man as protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne. Picture: AAP
Police officers detain a man as protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne. Picture: AAP

"They want to force a global microchip of humans and mandatory vaccination, it's all written in the New Testament," she told the crowd, according to the Herald Sun.

"We do not consent."

Police officers detain a man as protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne,
Police officers detain a man as protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne,

Conspiracy theorists believe Gates is connected to the pandemic.

Victoria has some of the toughest restrictions in place in Australia and the state is yet to announce any easing of measures, despite other states moving to do so following national cabinet on Friday.

A police officer confronts a man as protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne,
A police officer confronts a man as protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne,

More Stories

anti-lockdown protests coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier denies ‘thaw’ in pay freeze promise

        premium_icon Premier denies ‘thaw’ in pay freeze promise

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has defended a public service pay freeze amid claims from the Opposition her Government was not honest about how it would work.

        Enough is enough! Snake on a boat brings trip to a stop

        premium_icon Enough is enough! Snake on a boat brings trip to a stop

        Offbeat WATCH: Slithery stowaway makes surprise appearance on couple's boat

        Bridge rebuild to close busy coastal road

        premium_icon Bridge rebuild to close busy coastal road

        News Major bridge to be replaced in $3.8 million project

        Ultimate fixer-upper a bargain for buyer with right ‘skills’

        premium_icon Ultimate fixer-upper a bargain for buyer with right ‘skills’

        Council News Property 'must go' to the highest bidder at tonight's auction