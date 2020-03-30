Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service
Queensland Ambulance Service
News

Weekend of carnage keeps paramedics busy

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
30th Mar 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ACCIDENTS on two Gympie region private properties kept paramedics busy over the weekend.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews were first called to a property at Gundiah just after midday yesterday, where a quad bike had crashed into a fence at about 12:32pm.

One patient was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition following that crash.

Later in the afternoon, another patient required hospitalisation after a single motorbike crash on a private property at Sexton.

QAS reported the incident happened at about 4:43pm and listed the patient's condition as stable upon transport to Gympie Hospital.

A young man was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition on Saturday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash at The Palms.

"One patient was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition with suspected spinal, chest and abdominal injuries," a Queensland Ambulance statement said.

A second patient was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

emergency services gympie crashes gympie news gympie region horror crash queensland ambulance service
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast restaurant owner says govt made him virus ‘scapegoat’

        premium_icon Coast restaurant owner says govt made him virus ‘scapegoat’

        Health Sails restaurant owner claims guests linked to a significant coronavirus outbreak visited a number of other venues.

        'Enormous tsunami' of cases coming

        'Enormous tsunami' of cases coming

        Health 3600 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed across Australia

        Australian hospitals to shut, 100,000 staff under threat

        Australian hospitals to shut, 100,000 staff under threat

        Health 600 nurses have already been stood down in New South Wales

        750,000 vote in Qld council elections today despite virus

        premium_icon 750,000 vote in Qld council elections today despite virus

        News Fifteen mayors and 31 councillors already been elected unopposed