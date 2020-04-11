Los Angeles prosecutors say they have charged Harvey Weinstein with an additional count of felony sexual battery by restraint.

Los Angeles prosecutors say they have charged Harvey Weinstein with an additional count of felony sexual battery by restraint.

Los Angeles prosecutors have filed a new charge against Harvey Weinstein, stemming from an alleged assault at a Beverly Hills hotel room in 2010.

Weinstein is already awaiting extradition to Los Angeles to face four other charges, stemming from two incidents in hotels in February 2013.

The former producer is serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in a prison near Buffalo, New York.

In the new case, Weinstein is accused of "sexual battery by restraint" against a woman at a hotel room on May 11, 2010.

The woman was first interviewed by detectives in October 2019, and was later able to provide evidence that showed the incident happened within the statute of limitations.

Prosecutors were facing a deadline to file the charge, as the 10-year statute was set to expire next month.

The new charge carries a potential sentence of four years in prison, meaning that Weinstein is now facing a theoretical maximum of 32 years on the Los Angeles charges.

The DA's office was investigating two other allegations against Weinstein but declined to file those charges because the alleged victims did not want to testify.

The DA's office did not identify any of the women in the three case.

Originally published as Weinstein charged with additional count

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.



