Welder’s disgusting attack on pregnant girlfriend

A GOLD Coast welder choked his pregnant girlfriend until she could not breathe and then followed her into the bathroom and beat her around the head.

The attack was in front of the woman's two children, aged one and five.

Rex Fusi Sivea, 32, pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court yesterday to 12 charges including choking and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Sivea has a criminal history dating back to 2004 - including an incident in 2013 where he choked a former partner in a Hungry Jacks car park.

"I am not attempting to be insulting when I say your past record is disastrous - you really must attempt to turn a corner," Judge David Kent said.

"I am sure you realise you are a grown man and you need to take responsibility for your drug problem."

Judge Kent sentenced Sivea to 3½ years prison with immediate parole eligibility. Sivea has spent 10 months in pre-sentence custody and three months in custody in NSW for other charges.

The court was told Sivea had been smoking cannabis before he went to his girlfriend's place on August 10, 2018.

They fought and Sivea lashed out, grabbing her by the throat for 10 seconds. He squeezed until it was so painful she described the agony as a 10 out of 10 on the pain scale.

The woman told the man not to fight in front of the children and went to have a shower and he followed.

It was there he repeatedly punched her in the head, the court was told.

The children were in the bathroom and the woman was 10-weeks pregnant with Sivea's child. The court was told Sivea then took the woman's car keys and phone and drove off.

He was found by police days later in Ballina, NSW.

Defence barrister Hayley Robertson, instructed by Legal Aid Queensland, said Sivea accepted that drug use was the underlying cause. She said he was introduced to cannabis at age 10 and then moved onto the drug ice.