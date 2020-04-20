Menu
Crime

What bikie-busting cops allegedly found in unit

by ANDREW POTTS
20th Apr 2020 3:53 PM
THE Gold Coast's elite bikie-busting police squad allegedly discovered a loaded gun, dangerous drugs and a stolen car in a raid on a Surfers Paradise unit.

A 29-year-old Shailer Park man with links to the Mongols outlaw motorcycle gang was arrested in the Taskforce Maxima raid, which occurred on Friday.

The stolen Porsche allegedly discovered by police.
The man has been charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm and possessing dangerous drugs, including Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBH), ecstasy, cocaine and steroids.

He was also charged with possessing utensils used to smoke dangerous drugs, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and contravene order for access information.

The man arrested at the unit allegedly is liked to the Mongols.
He appeared in Southport Magistrates Court on Saturday and will reappear again on July 20.

A 28-year-old Surfers Paradise woman was also charged with possessing dangerous drugs, including Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBH), ecstasy and cocaine. She was also charged with possessing utensils used to smoke dangerous drugs, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possessing a flick knife and contravene order for access information.

She will appear in court on July 20.

A loaded gun allegedly found at the scene.
