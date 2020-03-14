Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Weather

What Far North can expect if cyclone forms in Coral Sea

by Daniel Bateman
14th Mar 2020 1:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Far North is not expected to experience any severe weather as result of a tropical low developing into a cyclone off Queensland's east coast, at least until Wednesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology is monitoring the low, currently 730km northeast of Mackay, as it tracks east southeast at approximately 26km/hr.

The bureau says the low, which is to be named Tropical Cyclone Gretel should it continue to develop, has sustained winds near its centre of 55km/hr, generating wind gusts up to 85km/hr.

It is expected to continue moving in a south-easterly direction away from the Queensland coast over the next few days, maintaining an intensity equivalent to a Category 2 Cyclone as it passes north of Norfolk Island.

Tropical low developing in the Coral Sea, expected to become a Cyclone overnight. Graphic: BOM
Tropical low developing in the Coral Sea, expected to become a Cyclone overnight. Graphic: BOM

Bureau duty forecaster Alex Majchrowski said the low was expected to develop into a tropical cyclone by about 11pm tonight.

"It will have no effect on the weather of Cairns or the whole east coast this weekend," he said.

"We have a number of strong wind and gale warnings along coastal waters, but they start as you head south of Townsville.

"There's an increased chance of shower activity around Innisfail throughout the week, around Wednesday, but for Cairns, there's not much change in the weather ahead for the week."

More Stories

Show More
coral sea cyclone editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents’ group calls out Mayor on complaints claim

        premium_icon Residents’ group calls out Mayor on complaints claim

        Council News A peak residents’ group has rejected the mayor’s claims it had lodged complaints about secrecy with state government

        Slice of Eumundi history going under the hammer

        premium_icon Slice of Eumundi history going under the hammer

        Property A century-old church, converted into a one-bedroom home, is for sale in Eumundi, is...

        10 Things To Do for entertainment this week

        premium_icon 10 Things To Do for entertainment this week

        News No excuses for staying at home with these 10 Things To Do ideas to entertain the...

        Building 'full of smoke' as fire blazes in restaurant

        premium_icon Building 'full of smoke' as fire blazes in restaurant

        News Kitchen fire erupts in beachside retaurant