Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Thousands are once again expected to attend this popular seaside market but organisers say it is a safer place to shop than your major supermarket. Here's why.
Thousands are once again expected to attend this popular seaside market but organisers say it is a safer place to shop than your major supermarket. Here's why.
Business

Why markets safest place to shop

by Erin Smith
15th May 2020 4:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Redcliffe Market reopened for the first time since COVID-19 on Mother's Day - attracting thousands of visitors.

The decision to reopen the market divided the community with many concerned it could lead to a second wave of COVID-19.

A photo taken at an entrance to the market showed a group of people with not much social distancing going on.

Redcliffe markets were busy on its first day back since COVID-19 closures.
Redcliffe markets were busy on its first day back since COVID-19 closures.

But market organiser Mark Power, of Goodwill Projects, said it was not a fair reflection of how the day went.

"In our view last Sunday was outstanding in terms of people practising social distancing," Mr Power said.

"The feedback we got on the day was excellent."

Acting Senior Sergeant officer-in-charge of Redcliffe Police station Aaron Firth agreed.

He said the majority of people did make an effort to keep their 1.5m distance from others.

Mr Power said the Redcliffe Market location allowed for more social distancing than your average supermarket.

"Most supermarket aisles are 2.4m wide, Redcliffe Market has 8m walkways," Mr Power said.

"We have doubled the number of hand sanitising stations, increased the number of team members on hand and police will also be patrolling the markets all day.

"Some of the more narrow areas will be widened from 7m to 9m.

"With help from council we have also installed some electronic roadside signs with friendly reminders about social distancing."

Mr Power said with the travel limits expanding to 150km and cafes and restaurants reopening he expected there to once again be a big crowd at the market on Sunday.

He said he hoped those visiting the market also supported other local businesses.

Mr Power said being outside, ample space and plenty of safety measures in place made the market an ideal alternative to the supermarket.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Why markets safest place to shop

coronavirus editors picks health markets shopping

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        premium_icon XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        News Queensland pubs and clubs are set to open their doors for the first time in weeks, and the beer tab for a lucky selection of them is set to be picked up.

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        News Only 20 active cases remaining in Queensland at present

        From little things, big things grow: Nursery grows into hub

        premium_icon From little things, big things grow: Nursery grows into hub

        News The history of a community nursery that has grown into a much loved community hub...

        Corona cops who’ll enforce our restaurant rules

        premium_icon Corona cops who’ll enforce our restaurant rules

        News Regular law-enforcement officers could be freed up