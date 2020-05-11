Wiggle's message to kids in lockdown

Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins has shared a heartfelt message for kids stuck at home on their birthdays amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to fans via news.com.au's Facebook Live session this afternoon, the beloved bow-haired entertainer stressed the importance of social distancing, and sang a rendition of "Happy Birthday" to those who have missed out on big celebrations with friends and family while in lockdown.

The star's musical message comes ahead of a virtual birthday party she'll host on Saturday with Best & Less.

"It's very very very important to keep everyone safe right now," Emma told her young fans.

"You might be missing your cousins, or your friends, or your school friends, or maybe even your grandparents. It's very important that by staying home, you're keeping them safe."

It's the latest in coronavirus advice The Wiggles have offered since the pandemic hit.

In April, the popular children's group released a catchy tune about social distancing to teach children about the importance of isolating.

On Facebook today, Emma went on to thank fans on behalf of The Wiggles for the influx of supportive messages they've been receiving in lockdown, before leading a chorus of "Happy Birthday" to all those unable to celebrate in quarantine.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, more than 700,000 Australian kids have missed out on birthday parties as a result of COVID-19 social distancing measures.

"There have been lots and lots of children who have been celebrating their birthdays at this time, so I'd like to wish you all a very happy birthday," she said, before breaking into song.

Emma Wiggle addressed fans in a Facebook Live chat this afternoon. Picture: Facebook.

As for how she's been spending her extra time at home, Emma revealed she's "been practising dancing and writing some new songs" - an exciting revelation for fans.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph on Friday, the 30-year-old said the COVID-19 pandemic has made the children's group more creative than ever.

"We've never had more awareness in countries around the world than ever. Which is exciting," she said.

"I think the more creative we can be and more flexible is how we are going to survive this period, which is like everyone."

She added that doing things differently has energised the band.

"The energy now is like that first year we were together, which was eight years ago," she said.

Emma says The Wiggles have been thriving in isolation, given they’re being required to do things “more creatively”. Picture: Richard Dobson

On Friday, Emma revealed she will be hosting the Bestest Virtual Birthday Party event with Best & Less.

It begins at 11am AEST on Saturday via the retailers website, and will feature Emma engaging in interactive games and singing songs for her fans.

Best & Less chief executive Rod Orrock said Emma was already preparing for the big day.

"We know that many children have had to cancel their party, and with every child across Australia invited for a fun morning, we especially hope those with birthdays from March to June will be there to celebrate and make their birthday one to remember," Mr Orrock said.

Emma added, "Who doesn't love a children's party? Together we can make this the biggest, bestest party ever! Can't wait to see you all there!"

While registrations for the Zoom event have closed, children can watch the performance via the Best & Less Instagram.