Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Cop charged after ‘child porn’ raid

by Nick Hansen
3rd Apr 2020 9:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Wollongong police officer has been charged with allegedly having child abuse material on a personal device.

The Police Standards Command raided the home of the officer in Horsley, southwest of Wollongong, at 8.15am Tuesday.

"They seized a number of electronic and storage devices, which will undergo forensic examination," police said in a media statement.

It is understood the material was allegedly found on a "personal device" not related to his work in the southern region of NSW Police, which stretches from just south of Sydney to the Victorian border.

He was taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station where he was charged with one count of access and possess child abuse material.

Police granted the officer conditional bail and he is due to appear at Wollongong Local Court on June 16.
Police said the officer's employment status was being reviewed by his superiors.

Originally published as Wollongong cop charged after 'child porn' raid

child abuse material child porn police raid

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teachers in crisis: 400 calls for support every day

        premium_icon Teachers in crisis: 400 calls for support every day

        News Teachers on the frontline are calling for help in unprecedented numbers as they come to terms with the impacts of the COVID-19

        ‘Take it seriously, Qld lives are at stake’

        ‘Take it seriously, Qld lives are at stake’

        Health Queensland’s Health Minister has issued a confronting warning

        BOTH BARRELS: Owner blasts ‘non-essential’ ruling

        premium_icon BOTH BARRELS: Owner blasts ‘non-essential’ ruling

        Community Coronavirus-driven changes threaten Coast man's business.

        ‘It’s survival of the fittest’: New venture ready to fight

        premium_icon ‘It’s survival of the fittest’: New venture ready to fight

        Business The coronavirus crisis has dealt another blow to a farming business