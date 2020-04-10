Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Woman accused of stealing $120k from business

by SARAH MATTHEWS
10th Apr 2020 5:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN accused of stealing more than $120,000 from a local Darwin business over four years did not attend court for her first appearance.

Kristy Louise Gall, 39, was charged by detectives from the NT Police Major Fraud Squad earlier this month with aggravated stealing.

She was issued a summons to appear for the first mention of the matter in the Darwin Local Court on Monday.

Police will allege that Gall stole $122,905.50 from a Darwin business between 2014 and 2018.

She is also alleged to have made unauthorised personal purchases with her employer's bank cards and increased her annual and sick leave balances beyond her authorised entitlement.

Gall's lawyer, Peter Maley, appeared on his client's behalf, with Gall not appearing in court herself.

The matter will return to court for a preliminary examination mention on June 3.

Defendants are ordinarily not required to appear in court when they are legally represented.

Originally published as Woman accused of stealing $120k from Darwin business

court darwin local court stealing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus Queensland: All you need to know today

        Coronavirus Queensland: All you need to know today

        News Queensland health care workers have been vilified and threatened while wearing their uniforms out in public, Health Minister Steven Miles says.

        Virus cases jump to 873, as ‘peak’ time revealed

        Virus cases jump to 873, as ‘peak’ time revealed

        News Premier reveals just when local cases are expected to ‘peak'.

        School closed after shock COVID-19 test result

        premium_icon School closed after shock COVID-19 test result

        Health School closed for cleaning as contact tracing underway

        Dummy’s guide to new home isolation rules

        premium_icon Dummy’s guide to new home isolation rules

        Health Households now be able to invite over two close family or friends