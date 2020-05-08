Woman allegedly rams cop car, narrowly misses officer

Luana Frescon, charged with dangerous driving and stealing a car, was refused bail by the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Wednesday, May 6. (Photo: Facebook)

ALLEGED car thieves will remain behind bars on remand after police used a GPS to track the runaway vehicle from Hervey Bay to Kingaroy.

A woman was refused bail after the court heard she reversed the stolen car through a closed roller door, narrowly missing an officer and damaging a police car, while affected by drugs, early Wednesday morning.

Luana Frescon was refused bail in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Wednesday as she faced six fresh charges while already on bail for other serious charges.

The 31-year-old Point Vernon woman was charged with stealing the car, possession of a dangerous drug and drug utensils, breach of bail, obstructing police, dangerous driving while adversely effected and drug driving.

Frescon will remain in custody on remand along with Floyd Sandow, a 28-year-old Maryborough man, who was charged with stealing the same car.

Sandow was also charged with unlicensed driving and an evasion offence and did not apply for bail.

The third person charged with stealing the car, a 30-year-old Clinton woman, is yet to appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

Police reported the Toyota Corolla was allegedly stolen from Urangan sometime between April 30 and May 2 and the alleged thieves made it to Kingaroy-Cooyar Road on Tuesday when police attempted to intercept the car at 10pm.

The driver then allegedly sped off at high speed.

Police will allege Frescon was in the driver's seat when police officers attended the Kurtellen Cres (Kingaroy) residence where the stolen Toyota Corolla finished its journey from Hervey Bay at 12.10am on Wednesday, May 6.

Police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi said the defendant had been seen in the stolen hire car and driving the car by officers.

The court heard Frescon knew the officers were there as they had announced their presence.

"Police officers walked up the driveway after establishing from the GPS tracking that the vehicle was concealed inside the garage interior," Sgt Gangemi told the court.

"The dangerous drive (charge) involves nearly crushing a police officer while she is attempting to drive the car to evade arrest."

Magistrate Louisa Pink said the Corolla had been parked in a car port with a closed roller door when Frescon allegedly reversed the car.

"The door was forced back onto the front bonnet of the police vehicle parked outside," she said.

"Two police officers were inside the carport at the time attempting to arrest you and one officer was almost hit by the vehicle.

"Another officer smashed the driver's window to stop the vehicle and for you to be arrested."

Sgt Gangemi said Frescon could face 12 months' imprisonment if convicted for the dangerous driving charge alone.

"It's exacerbated by the fact she was affected by drugs," he said.

Defence lawyer Bonnie Djordjevic said the defendant was allegedly unaware the stolen car was a hire car.

Ms Djordjevic said she had current family issues which had affected her mental health.

Ms Pink said Frescon also had matters listed for mention in Maryborough Magistrates Court and district court.

These include burglary, enter premises and various drug offences charges.

The court was told Frescon broke bail curfews and proximity orders already in place to drive from Hervey Bay to Kingaroy.

Magistrate Pink refused her bail as she was an unacceptable risk of committing further offences.

Frescon and Sandow are due to appear in court on July 6.