Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman has broken both her ankles after falling off a cliff during a sunset stroll gone wrong.
A woman has broken both her ankles after falling off a cliff during a sunset stroll gone wrong.
News

Woman breaks both ankles after sunset stroll cliff fall

by WILL ZWAR
3rd Jun 2020 7:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has broken both her ankles after a wrong turn during a Darwin sunset stroll at East Point yesterday evening.

St John Ambulance Territory Duty manager Craig Garraway said the woman fell off the cliffs at East Point on Tuesday night.

Mr Garraway said the woman was apparently enjoying the sunset at East Point when she fell off the cliff about 7.30pm.

"Police, fire and emergency services were out there trying to get to the bottom of the cliff, trying to get the young lady back up," he said.

Mr Garraway said the woman's injuries made for a difficult rescue for emergency services.

"I believe she had a couple of broken ankles from that incident so it took probably an hour and a half, two hours for the rescue to be completed and get her to hospital," he said.

"She was lucky in the end but it could have been a lot worse."

Originally published as Woman breaks both ankles after sunset stroll cliff fall

accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Border wars: Premier ‘no idea what she’s doing’

        premium_icon Border wars: Premier ‘no idea what she’s doing’

        News Premier has no idea how much the tourism industry is suffering while the border is closed, Government is “pulling numbers out of … their a**es” to justify it.

        QCWA Ruth magazine gets wonderfully woolly for winter

        QCWA Ruth magazine gets wonderfully woolly for winter

        News Live an inspired life with QCWA Ruth magazine

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Government’s $721 million repayment for welfare recipients

        Virus fallout burns $4.5m hole in council pocket

        premium_icon Virus fallout burns $4.5m hole in council pocket

        News Council suffers multimillion-dollar bow due to COVID-19 pandemic