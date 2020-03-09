Menu
Offbeat

Woman filmed in ‘sickening’ act on train

by Staff writers
9th Mar 2020 10:36 AM

 

A video showing a woman brazenly weeing on a Sydney train has shocked people online and caught the attention of police.

The woman, who was filmed squatting between seats on a Sydney train and laughing, has gone viral after a video of the sick act was shared by a popular Facebook group.

Facebook group Auburn 2144 claimed the woman not only drenched the floor of the train with urine but wiped "her urine drenched hands on the train seat".

Snapchat footage from same night shows the group of women yelling inside an inner Sydney train station and falling into bushes outside.

NSW Police told news.com.au they are aware of the video and are conducting inquiries into the alleged incident.

The graphic video has attracted more than 700 comments, from people who called the act "vulgar", "sickening" and "putrid", and said it made them never want to sit down on a train again.

 

The woman urinating on the train. Picture: Auburn 2144
The woman urinating on the train. Picture: Auburn 2144

 

Urine on the floor of the carriage. Picture: Auburn 2144
Urine on the floor of the carriage. Picture: Auburn 2144

"NSW Police are aware of the video circulating online of a woman urinating on a train, and are conducting inquiries," a spokesperson for NSW Police told news.com.au in a statement. They urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

Commenters on the video were stunned by the act, calling it "disgusting" and "filthy".

"What … has the world come to," one person commented on the video.

"Omgggg this is absolutely disgusting," another said, followed by a vomiting emoji.

"Her parents won't be proud seeing this," another said.

"Never sitting on a train ever again," another said.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

