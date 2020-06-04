Woman’s quest to find mysterious subject of portrait

WHO IS SHE: A Lismore resident is looking to reunite this portrait of a young woman with its owner. She found the photograph hidden behind cardboard in a photo frame purchased from an op shop. Photo: Supplied

WHO IS SHE: A Lismore resident is looking to reunite this portrait of a young woman with its owner. She found the photograph hidden behind cardboard in a photo frame purchased from an op shop. Photo: Supplied

A SURPRISE discovery in an op shop photo frame has lead a Lismore woman on a quest to find the former owner.

Lismore resident Joa Johnson said she was surprised to find an old portrait hidden behind cardboard in a photo frame purchased from an op shop.

Ms Johnson said she purchased the photo frame around five years ago, but said she only rediscovered the frame last week.

"I used to go to all of the op shops from Ballina to Alstonville and Lismore and I saw this particular white photo frame and I ended up paying $2 for it," she said.

"I brought it home and put it with a bunch of other things I'd purchased. I thought 'I'll do something with it', and then I forgot about it."

Ms Johnson said while reorganising her spare room, she rediscovered the photo frame, and while dusting it, the hidden photograph fell out.

A Lismore resident is looking to reunite this portrait of a young woman with its owner.

"Out popped out this beautiful portrait," she said.

"I didn't know it was there because it was hidden behind the white cardboard.

"I kept looking at it and something about this young woman's face had me enthralled. I stared at it for ages and I thought 'I've got to find out who she is'."

Ms Johnson said she posted a photograph of the portrait on social media in an effort to find the portrait's owner, but said she had no luck.

"I want to find out if it's a stock photo or a portrait of someone who lives or lived in the Northern Rivers," she said.

"If she still lives or her family still lives here I'd really like to give it back to them."

If you know the woman pictured in this portrait, please contact Ms Johnson on joa2480@yahoo.com.