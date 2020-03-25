Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The community shopping hour at Woolworths in on from 7-8am. File Picture: Mark Stewart
The community shopping hour at Woolworths in on from 7-8am. File Picture: Mark Stewart
News

Woolies reduces trading hours to support vulnerable Aussies

25th Mar 2020 1:27 PM

Australian supermarket giant Woolworths will reduce trading hours at 41 stores across the country to 11am to 6pm, to support prioritising the delivery of groceries to the homes of vulnerable customers.

The change will come into effect tomorrow where the 41 "priority delivery hubs" will use the additional hours the stores are not open to fulfil online orders.

The new measure will focus on meeting the increased demand from "priority assistance" customers, who include the elderly, people with disability, those with compromised immunity and people in mandatory isolation.

The company operates more than 1000 Woolworths-branded supermarkets and Metro food stores nationwide.

In addition to the priority delivery hubs, Woolworths is supporting those vulnerable in the community by operating dedicated early shopping hours during the week for the elderly and those with a disability.

It has also delivered more than 75,000 packs of toilet rolls to date to Meals on Wheels for distribution to elderly in the community via their network of volunteers.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks smarter shopping woolworths

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Patrols to shut down looters as venues lay empty

        premium_icon Patrols to shut down looters as venues lay empty

        Crime Police will begin patrolling deserted Sunshine Coast businesses and venues emptied by the coronavirus shutdown, to head off would-be looters.

        New app hopes to hand lifeline to battling venues

        premium_icon New app hopes to hand lifeline to battling venues

        Business App could hand struggling venues another lifeline

        Family's plea amid newborn's huge health fight

        premium_icon Family's plea amid newborn's huge health fight

        Health Newborn spends first eight days in intensive care

        Coast’s biggest daily coronavirus spike recorded

        premium_icon Coast’s biggest daily coronavirus spike recorded

        Health Seventeen new coronavirus cases have been confirmed by Queensland Health, taking...