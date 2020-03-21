Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sport

World Snooker Championship postponed

21st Mar 2020 9:44 AM

The World Snooker Championship has been postponed in another major change to the sporting calendar caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Snooker Tour said in a statement that it intends to host the tournament, which had been due to run from April 18 to May 4, in July or August at the Crucible.

"We are awaiting feedback from the BBC and our other principal broadcasters before dates are confirmed and we hope to make a further announcement in the coming days," the statement added.

WST chairman Barry Hearn said they "are determined to get through" what are "tough days".

"Fans around the world - as well as the 144 players involved - are anxious to know if and when the World Championship will go ahead. I can assure everyone that we are doing all we can alongside our broadcasters, the venues and other partners to confirm new dates as soon as possible," he said.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as World Snooker Championship postponed

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks health snooker sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        premium_icon COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        Health An adviser to Scott Morrison says travel bans and social distancing will stay until October, with predictions we'll have two million cases by Anzac Day.

        Beauty therapist slaps groover at Elton concert

        premium_icon Beauty therapist slaps groover at Elton concert

        Offbeat Woman hit a fellow concert goer twice for dancing

        Camper numbers cut at popular Teewah campsite

        premium_icon Camper numbers cut at popular Teewah campsite

        News Tourist operator calls state’s decision ‘kneejerk’

        Mayor leaves floor to challengers as runway issue bites

        premium_icon Mayor leaves floor to challengers as runway issue bites

        Council News Mayoral candidates square off on the key issue of new runway