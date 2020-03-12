Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A train derailment as seen from Watts Siding Rd, Greenmount, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
A train derailment as seen from Watts Siding Rd, Greenmount, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
News

Wrecked train bridge puts events in doubt

Michael Nolan
12th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

REPAIRS to a rail bridge damaged in a train derailment at Greenmount are expected to run into April.

The news throws into doubt several heritage rail events scheduled later for this month.

DownsSteam Tourist Railway and Museum boss Ros Scotney is worried.

"I just don't know what they will do," she said.

A ballast train came off its tracks while travelling between Cambooya and Greenmount on March 2.

It consisted of two locomotives, 15 loaded ballast wagons and one ballast plough.

It damaged the lines and a bridge near Watts Siding Rd.

Mrs Scotney said the incident was ironic.

"Ballast trains carry gravel, stone and blue steel to repair train lines out west."

At the time, Queensland Rail Head of Regional Jim Benstead was thankful no one had been injured.

"There have been no impacts to freight operations, however Queensland Rail will continue to liaise with its freight partners should freight services be impacted."

 

A train derailment as seen from Watts Siding Rd, Greenmount, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
A train derailment as seen from Watts Siding Rd, Greenmount, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
event greenmount tourism train
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Debt, development, planning schemes: Election heats up

        premium_icon Debt, development, planning schemes: Election heats up

        News Mayoral candidates have gone toe to toe as debt, culture, planning schemes and transparency present as key issues for Sunshine Coast voters.

        Coast woman, 42, struck down by coronavirus

        premium_icon Coast woman, 42, struck down by coronavirus

        News Queensland Health has confirmed another person is in isolation

        Rolling coverage: Coast guide to the toilet paper crisis

        premium_icon Rolling coverage: Coast guide to the toilet paper crisis

        Offbeat Here's where you can still get toilet paper on the Sunshine Coast

        Young couple swear to revolutionise beachside buying

        premium_icon Young couple swear to revolutionise beachside buying

        News A Coolum couple’s exciting business is set to make waves in property market.