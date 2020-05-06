X-rated influencer breaks down in tears

Menu
6th May 2020

 

An X-rated influencer has broken down after losing income from the coronavirus pandemic saying widespread job losses have affected her own income and she has "no other talent".

In a tearful video uploaded to social media platform TikTok, the influencer, who goes by the name Billie Beever, said she'd been shedding followers on premium subscriber platform OnlyFans since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

She says the loss of income meant she "can't pay rent anymore".

The Gold Coast influencer said the pandemic had caused her to shed paying followers.
OnlyFans is a subscription content platform that charges users for premium content including photos and videos.

Ms Beever, who has more than 113,000 followers on Instagram, said she "didn't want to talk about it because it's so humiliating and stuff but like everyone on TV is always talking about how like everyone has lost their jobs and like people can't pay for anything anymore.

"Like I'm losing subscribers on OnlyFans like - my main source of income - like I can't pay my rent anymore.

"And like even if I was to go back to work like what am I supposed to do, like go work in a strip club? Which they're all closed down as well," she said tearfully.

"They're all closed, like all the strip clubs like you can't even be f*cking close to someone because of social distancing.

"And like I have … I have nothing else going for me, " Ms Beever continued. "I have no other talent. I can't dance, I can't sing. I can't do anything so like I don't understand what I'm supposed to do."

She said she just wanted everything to "go back to normal so people can keep subscribing to my OnlyFans."

