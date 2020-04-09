Menu
A Kirwan store was ransacked on Tuesday night. A 15-year-old boy faced court over the incident.
Crime

Young burglar found asleep inside trashed shop

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
9th Apr 2020 10:34 AM
Broken glass, cash and an empty bottle of rum surrounded a sleeping juvenile this morning when police found him passed out in the same store he allegedly ransacked in a burglary.

Australian Nutrition Centre owner James Jensen was shocked to find his Kirwan store had been destroyed in a burglary last night, but never expected the alleged offender to be asleep on the floor when he arrived to assess the damage.

The 15-year-old boy, who is known to police as a recidivist missing person, allegedly broke in through the window, damaged stock and destroyed the computers.

He allegedly stashed money from the till in a bag, graffitied his name on the front desk and then passed out on the floor with a pair of bolt cutters beside him.

The Thuringowa Drive health centre was one of two businesses broken into on Tuesday night, including an Indian restaurant nearby which had electronics and a tip jar stolen.

Police quickly arrested the juvenile, but Mr Jensen was left to clean up the mess and deal with the prospect of not being able to trade in an already uncertain time.

Mr Jensen and his team adapted to COVID-19 restrictions to keep their doors open for people who were struggling with health and immune system issues.

The health centre, owned by Mr Jensen and his wife Emma, offered treatments and supplements for a range of wellness problems.

Mr Jensen provided online consults to regular clients and tried to help people who were worried about their health amid the virus fears.

Since the break-in, Mr Jensen is unsure when he will be able trade again.

"We should be able to get back on our feet soon … we're just shocked," he said.

The 15-year-old boy will face Townsville Children's Court on Thursday charged with two courts of burglary and one count of receiving tainted property.

Originally published as Young burglar found asleep inside trashed shop

break-ins burglar crime

