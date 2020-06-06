Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A young man has died after being critically injured in a vehicle roll over.
A young man has died after being critically injured in a vehicle roll over.
News

Young man killed in vehicle roll

by Peter Carruthers
6th Jun 2020 8:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man has died after being critically injured in a vehicle roll over south of Cairns.

A 27-year-old Trebonne man died yesterday afternoon after a single vehicle traffic crash in Lannercost, just south of Cardwell.

Preliminary inquiries indicate around 3pm, the man was driving along Abergowrie and Lannercost Extension Rd, when the man lost control resulting in the car rolling.

As a result of the impact, the man sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations continue.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online form 24 hours per day.

Originally published as Young man killed in vehicle roll over south of Cairns

road death road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cold snap continues to bite but end is in sight

        premium_icon Cold snap continues to bite but end is in sight

        Weather As parts of Queensland continue to defrost after yesterday’s cold morning, residents are warned today won’t be much better.

        Ex-councillor calls for CEO report to go public

        premium_icon Ex-councillor calls for CEO report to go public

        Council News Ex-councillor Greg Rogerson calls on council to make report public

        Premier responds to calls for border reopening

        premium_icon Premier responds to calls for border reopening

        News “We need to open up the place to facilitate tourists from interstate."

        Qld Health agrees to $68k pay rise for medical specialists

        premium_icon Qld Health agrees to $68k pay rise for medical specialists

        News Former premier says the deal “shows the hold of the unions”