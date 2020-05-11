Menu
Zero COVID-19 cases overnight, just 18 active cases in QLD

11th May 2020 9:33 AM

 

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed there were no new cases of COVID-19 overnight, and just 18 active cases in the entire state.

In all, 1045 cases have been confirmed in Queensland since the pandemic hit the Sunshine State, with 1021 of those recovered.

Sadly six Queenslanders have lost their lives to the virus.

The information comes after two new cases were reported yesterday, with one from Brisbane's south and the other found in Cairns.

But locals have been warned to not let their guard down as Queensland gradually reopens from coronavirus lockdown, with an infectious disease specialist warned Australians to brace for a second wave of COVID-19 deaths as the country enters flu season.

coronavirus covid-19 health queensland

